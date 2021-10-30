Andra AP fonden Invests $407,000 in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 305,538 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 341.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at $1,312,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA cut their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

OCFT stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.41.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. Research analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

