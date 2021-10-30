Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DADA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 4,995.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,231,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,747,000 after buying an additional 2,188,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Dada Nexus by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,911,000 after buying an additional 1,501,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dada Nexus by 1,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 854,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,786,000 after buying an additional 809,892 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,810,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,008,000 after purchasing an additional 559,007 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.37.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. Dada Nexus Limited has a 1 year low of $17.57 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($1.91). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

