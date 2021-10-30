Andra AP fonden Sells 54,000 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,252,908,000 after buying an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,189,000 after buying an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,976,000 after buying an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in MetLife by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

MetLife stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

