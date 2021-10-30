Angela L. Kleiman Sells 17,249 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 17,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.80, for a total value of $5,895,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESS stock opened at $339.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.91 and a twelve month high of $347.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.19.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,927,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

