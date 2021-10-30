AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. 236,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,771. AngioDynamics has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. AngioDynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

