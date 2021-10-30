Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €73.00 ($85.88) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €63.25 ($74.42).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a twelve month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

