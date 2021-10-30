Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a twelve month low of $51.45 and a twelve month high of $79.67. The stock has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.