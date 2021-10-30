APENFT (NFT) Trading 48% Higher This Week

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. APENFT has a market capitalization of $99.46 million and approximately $384.31 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded 48% higher against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APENFT alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00229877 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013207 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00096749 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004317 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APENFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APENFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.