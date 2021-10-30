ApeSwap Finance Trading Down 0.1% This Week (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $136.84 million and $6.26 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $1.93 or 0.00003146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ApeSwap Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00069074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00069763 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00095415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,258.10 or 0.99914930 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.72 or 0.06908660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00023940 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 71,064,578 coins and its circulating supply is 70,943,029 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ApeSwap Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ApeSwap Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.