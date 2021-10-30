Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) Short Interest Up 83.5% in October

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,800 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the September 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of APLD opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. Applied Science Products has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $5.70.

Applied Science Products Company Profile

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

