AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share.

ATR traded down $5.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.78. 696,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,065. AptarGroup has a twelve month low of $113.54 and a twelve month high of $158.97. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AptarGroup stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.23% of AptarGroup worth $21,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

