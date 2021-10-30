AQR Capital Management LLC Has $150.89 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,049,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335,165 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $150,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 183.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,791 shares of company stock worth $4,983,475. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $79.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.82 and a 12-month high of $83.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

