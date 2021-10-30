AQR Capital Management LLC Has $164.11 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 96,257 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Eaton worth $164,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $1,615,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 586.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 57,657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Eaton by 136.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after acquiring an additional 62,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $102.28 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.39.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

