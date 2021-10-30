AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,832 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Chevron worth $101,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,915,716,000 after buying an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,028,498,000 after buying an additional 252,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,544,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,190,395,000 after buying an additional 537,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $68.08 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.59.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

