AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,121,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 277,326 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $96,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,879.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

