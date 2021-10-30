AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 110,413 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,292,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,413 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of PACCAR worth $114,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 84.1% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,067,000 after acquiring an additional 522,529 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 1,067.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PACCAR by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,247,000 after acquiring an additional 138,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.93.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.55.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.