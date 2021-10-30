ARAW (ARAW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $31,906.99

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 16.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market cap of $31,906.99 and approximately $1,016.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00237632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00012663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00097075 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

