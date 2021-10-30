Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of EMBVF stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.

About Arca Continental

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

