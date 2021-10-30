Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Downgraded by Barclays to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of EMBVF stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Arca Continental has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79.
About Arca Continental
Further Reading: What is systematic risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Arca Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arca Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.