Arca Continental (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.37 and last traded at $6.36. 402 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 10,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

