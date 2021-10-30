Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) PT Raised to $49.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

ACGL opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 22.28%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1,822.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 465,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 441,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

