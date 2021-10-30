Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP Sells $73,124.26 in Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) VP John A. Ziegler sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $73,124.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ARCH stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.27 and a 200 day moving average of $64.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $105.58.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by ($0.72). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $594.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 611.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 541,348 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 465,286 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 785,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 239,272 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,461 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Arch Resources by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arch Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $87.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

