Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Marc E. Lore Purchases 87,634 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR) major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 87,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $489,874.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:ACHR opened at $5.70 on Friday. Archer Aviation Inc has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $18.60.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,888,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,904,000. Institutional investors own 46.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.