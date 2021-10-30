Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ardagh Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ardagh Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARD. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Ardagh Group by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 2,309,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,682,000 after purchasing an additional 394,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 626,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 392,142 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,124,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 171.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after acquiring an additional 278,371 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Ardagh Group by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 294,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 222,472 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARD remained flat at $$24.75 during midday trading on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $461.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1,237.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 120.19%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardagh Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA engages in the provision of packaging solutions for food and beverage markets. It operates through the following segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. The firm’s products include metal beverage cans and glass containers.

