Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Announces Earnings Results

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AMBP opened at $9.85 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.