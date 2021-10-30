Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 53.6% from the September 30th total of 7,550,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 875,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Stolper Co acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,961,000. Institutional investors own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMBP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE AMBP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 757,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,000. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

