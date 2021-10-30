Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of ARES opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $41.38 and a 52-week high of $86.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 424,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

