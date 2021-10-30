Arionum (ARO) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 251% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. In the last seven days, Arionum has traded up 101.4% against the US dollar. Arionum has a market capitalization of $198,202.32 and $24.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,112.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,362.63 or 0.07023767 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00306503 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $584.96 or 0.00941781 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00084620 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.00 or 0.00423422 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00260884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.83 or 0.00241230 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

