Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ARMP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 10,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,948. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 795.84% and a negative return on equity of 90.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 4.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

