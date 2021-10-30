Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $220.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $217.00.

ABG stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $99.65 and a 12 month high of $230.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.59.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group will post 24.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,130,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,103,000 after purchasing an additional 47,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,043,000 after purchasing an additional 36,311 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 653,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,940,000 after purchasing an additional 52,225 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 571,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,960 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 93,944 shares during the period.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

