ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 474,800 shares, a decline of 59.8% from the September 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $5,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 616,566 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $7,705,000. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASLN. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

ASLN stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

