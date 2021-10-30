ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.68.

Shares of ASMIY stock opened at $455.50 on Thursday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $146.09 and a 1 year high of $462.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

