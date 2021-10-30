Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-5.13 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $702-737 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.69 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.130 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $156.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.14. Aspen Technology has a 52-week low of $108.15 and a 52-week high of $169.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. The firm had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lowered Aspen Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aspen Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspen Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 333.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Aspen Technology worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.