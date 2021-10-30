Assetmark Inc. Acquires 346 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP opened at $224.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day moving average of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.79 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

