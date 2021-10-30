Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,023 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $162.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $428.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.73. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.