Assetmark Inc. Buys 32,923 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 52.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Life Insurance by 222,109.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 666,329 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 47.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,535,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,369,000 after acquiring an additional 497,147 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 98.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 645,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 320,457 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of China Life Insurance in the first quarter worth about $2,699,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 78.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after acquiring an additional 256,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.33 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.32). China Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Life Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

