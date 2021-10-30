Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $244,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,471,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,982,000 after acquiring an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $2,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.37 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.07.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.