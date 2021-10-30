Assetmark Inc. Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 944.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $64.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.01 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.