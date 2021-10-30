Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,450 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 12.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,429 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.38.

MTH opened at $108.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.95. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.73.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total value of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $1,436,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,929 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,691. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

