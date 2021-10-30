Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of LDEM opened at $61.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its 200 day moving average is $63.28. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

