Assetmark Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 16,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $117,158.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 204,808 shares of company stock valued at $12,609,671 over the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $71.66 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.27.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $336.77 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

