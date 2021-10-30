AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Position Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $258,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 960.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $62.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

