Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the stock.

Atalaya Mining stock opened at GBX 405 ($5.29) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 321.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 320.53. Atalaya Mining has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.22) and a one year high of GBX 415 ($5.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of £559.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 7.21%.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($4.18), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.