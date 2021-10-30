ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) PT Raised to C$50.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ATCO in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ATCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.17.

TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$35.68 and a 1-year high of C$46.19.

In other ATCO news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$42.98 per share, with a total value of C$318,016.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,300,936 shares in the company, valued at C$1,130,287,984.79.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

