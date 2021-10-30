Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAHU. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 303.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $149,000.

NASDAQ ACAHU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

