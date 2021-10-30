Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Issues Earnings Results

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $40.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $458.13. 2,862,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,902. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $483.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day moving average of $305.63.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $308.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlassian stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Atlassian worth $91,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

