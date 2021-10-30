Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp. is engaged in providing financing solutions in both the commercial and residential real estate sectors. It funds a variety of types of mortgages including term, construction and bridge financing. Its investment strategy is to invest in commercial and residential mortgages from borrowers whose financing needs are not being met by the larger financial institutions.

