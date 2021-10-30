Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) Short Interest Update

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:AMIVF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 59.2% from the September 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 156.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AMIVF opened at $11.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.45. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $11.96.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.