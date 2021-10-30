AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.50 million-$250 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.36 million.

AUDC traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $35.44. 96,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AUDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Sidoti cut shares of AudioCodes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.