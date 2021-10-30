Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $$165.87 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39.

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

