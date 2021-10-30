Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of ATNNF remained flat at $$165.87 during trading on Friday. Autoneum has a 1 year low of $165.87 and a 1 year high of $165.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39.
About Autoneum
Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Autoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoneum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.