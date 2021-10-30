Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $1.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 billion and the highest is $1.92 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

NYSE AVTR traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. Avantor has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $44.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,279,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,651,457.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 458,683 shares of company stock worth $18,503,592. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 237,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,106,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,862,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 9.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 770.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 29,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at $503,000. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

