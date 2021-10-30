Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,652,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,624. Avantor has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45.

A number of analysts have commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.28.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,994,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 141,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $5,986,881.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 458,683 shares of company stock valued at $18,503,592. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avantor stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 601,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $21,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

